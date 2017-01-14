Madrid supports Ramos after Sevilla controversy

Real Madrid gave its "complete support" to team captain Sergio Ramos Saturday after the defender was criticized for upsetting fans of former club Sevilla.



Ramos angered Sevilla fans Thursday in a Copa del Rey match when he converted a penalty kick "Panenka" style – a gentle tap down the middle -- and further upset home fans with his celebration.



It also requested the Spanish league to consider sanctions against Ramos for his actions during the goal celebration.



In contrast, Madrid lavished praise on Ramos.



The 30-year-old Ramos is a native of Seville and used to play for Sevilla before transferring to Madrid in 2005 .

