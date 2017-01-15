Bayern sign Hoffenheim pair Rudy, Suele

Bayern Munich confirmed Sunday they have signed Germany pair Niklas Suele and Sebastian Rudy from Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim for the 2017/18 season.



Fifth-placed Hoffenheim, coached by 29-year-old Julian Nagelsmann -- the youngest trainer in Bundesliga history -- are the only team still unbeaten this season in Germany's top flight.



Bayern have again signed talent from a team who could threaten their German league domination.



Suele said he is looking forward to joining 'one of the best teams in the world'.

...