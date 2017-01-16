Everton crush City, Ibrahimovic saves United

Pep Guardiola suffered the largest league defeat of his managerial career as Manchester City were thrashed 4-0 by Everton, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late equalizer gave Manchester United a 1-1 draw with Liverpool Sunday. Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas put Everton in control at Goodison Park.



The defeat was Manchester City's fourth in their last eight league games and left them 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.



Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet made fine saves to keep out Ibrahimovic's free-kick and a Henrikh Mkhitaryan strike as United pushed for an equalizer.



Klopp's team have now gone four games without a single win in all competitions.



United remain sixth after their six-match winning run in the league was brought to an end.

