Juventus beaten, Kalinic paves way for Viola

Fiorentina blew a hole in Juventus' title hopes with a shock 2-1 win in Florence Sunday as Nikola Kalinic reassured fans troubled by a possible move to China with a superb first-half opener.



Fiorentina were fired up from kickoff to end and it took only seven minutes for captain Gianluigi Buffon to launch a rallying call from the goalmouth.



Viola forward Matias Vecino was a constant threat, the Uruguayan muscling past Juve midfielder Claudio Marchisio to run into the area and unleash a drive had Buffon got down low to parry on seven minutes.



Juve were under the cosh barely two minutes later as Kalinic chased and controlled a high ball, offloading a pass to help set up Vecino for a drive at Buffon's near post that skimmed off the upright.

...