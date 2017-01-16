Sevilla end Real’s 40-game unbeaten run

Real Madrid's remarkable 40-game unbeaten run stretching back to April ended in dramatic fashion Sunday when Sevilla's Stevan Jovetic struck in added time to snatch a 2-1 win and blow the La Liga title race wide open.



Real looked set to go five points clear of rivals Barcelona at the top when Cristiano Ronaldo scored a joint-record 56th La Liga penalty to open the scoring in the 67th minute.



Earlier, Valencia beat Espanyol 2-1 with goals from Martin Montoya and Santi Mina to earn their first league win since October and move four points clear of Sporting Gijon, who lost 3-2 at home to Eibar and occupy the final relegation spot.

