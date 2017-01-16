Liverpool unlucky at 'long ball' United: Klopp

Juergen Klopp feels Liverpool were unlucky to come away with just a point from Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United, the manager claiming the home side were saved by "long ball" tactics.



The draw put Liverpool third in the league, seven points behind Chelsea after 21 games, while sixth-placed United lost ground in the battle for the Champions League qualifying spots.



United next travel to Stoke City for a league game Saturday, while Liverpool make the trip to face fourth-tier side Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup third round replay Wednesday.

...