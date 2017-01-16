Noble fumes over Payet's self-imposed West Ham exile

West Ham United captain Mark Noble admits he is frustrated with midfielder Dimitri Payet's refusal to play for the club in order to force through a move during the January transfer window.



Manager Slaven Bilic went public about Payet's desire to leave West Ham Thursday, outlining how the French fan-favorite had gone on strike in an attempt leave the club.



Payet, who signed a five-year contract last February, has been strongly linked with a return to French side Olympique de Marseille by the British media.



Noble also heaped praised on Bilic for handling the difficult situation in the right manner.

