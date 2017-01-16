Chelsea's Conte not wary of poaching by Chinese clubs

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is not wary of big-spending Chinese clubs poaching his players amid reports that a lucrative offer from Far East has unsettled Premier League's joint-top scorer Diego Costa.



Oscar and John Obi Mikel have already left Chelsea to join Chinese Super League sides in the January transfer window, while media reports suggest playmaker Willian is also on the radar.



Costa missed Saturday's 3-0 win over Leicester City and Conte said it was due through a back injury even if speculation was strife about a possible Chinese offer for the striker.

...