Pochettino urges Spurs to draw on thrill of Foxes hunt

Tottenham Hotspur's head coach Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane stadium in London, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Wimmer says adaptability will make Spurs winners
Kante urges Chelsea to quickly rediscover winning habit
Chelsea’s Conte spoilt for choice ahead of Spurs clash
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Wimmer says adaptability will make Spurs winners
Kante urges Chelsea to quickly rediscover winning habit
Chelsea’s Conte spoilt for choice ahead of Spurs clash
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE