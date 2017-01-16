Real coach Zidane stays positive after rare loss

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is confident that a first defeat in nine months which ended the club's record 40-game unbeaten run in all competitions will not have a detrimental impact on their season.



Real, bidding for their first La Liga title since 2012, lost 2-1 to Sevilla Sunday, conceding two goals in the last five minutes to leave themselves one point clear of Sevilla at the top of La Liga and two ahead of Barca.



Since losing 2-0 to Wolfsburg in the Champions League last season, Real had won 30 matches and drawn 10, scoring 115 goals.

...