Holders Ivory Coast held to 0-0 Nations Cup start

It was the fourth draw in the opening five games at this year's Finals where none of the pretournament favorites have made an impact but will be a seen as a moral victory for Togo.



Togo's 32-year-old captain Emmanuel Adebayor, without a club since he left Palace at the end of last season, looked tired in the final 20 minutes due to a lack of match fitness but did set up Dossevi, who chipped the ball onto the roof of the net.



The best opportunity of the game fell to the Ivorians two minutes from the end when substitute Max Gradel's cross was headed narrowly wide by Serge Aurier.

...