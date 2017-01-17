China to cut foreign player numbers on pitch

China said Monday it would cut foreign player numbers in top-flight teams to curb massive spending on overseas talent, with Chelsea's Diego Costa the latest to be linked to a big-money move.



Teams in the Chinese Super League will be able to field no more than three foreigners in a match when the new 2017 season begins in March, according to rules posted on the Chinese Football Association website.



Previously four non-Chinese players were allowed, provided one was from an Asian football Confederation country.



China last month broke the Asian transfer record for the fifth time in a year when Shanghai SIPG paid Chelsea 60 million euros ($63 million) for Brazilian midfielder Oscar.

