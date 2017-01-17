Gritty Sevilla keep impressing as title bid rolls on

Sevilla's ambitious hopes of becoming La Liga contenders are beginning to materialize. With an inspired team not afraid of confronting the powerhouses, Sevilla have shown they're ready to take the next step and seriously challenge Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.



One game before the halfway mark in the Spanish league, the squad revitalized by coach Jorge Sampaoli is only a point behind leaders Madrid, a team they defeated in impressive fashion Sunday.



Sevilla this season also defeated Atletico 1-0, drew at fifth-place Villarreal 0-0, and routed sixth-place Real Sociedad 4-0 .



Sevilla, the Copa del Rey winners in 2007 and 2010, also finished third in the league in 2009 .



Only Barcelona (47) and Madrid (46) have scored more this season.



Sevilla's next game is at last-place Osasuna Sunday.

