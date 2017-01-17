Liverpool better equipped to fight for title: Mignolet

Liverpool are better equipped to challenge for the Premier League title this season because they do not rely solely on one player, goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has said.



With Luis Suarez spearheading their challenge, Liverpool finished two points behind champions Manchester City in the 2013-14 season, the closest they have come to adding to their 18 titles since their last triumph in 1989-90 .



While they have delivered several impressive team performances this campaign, they fell seven points behind leaders Chelsea after Sunday's draw at Manchester United.

...