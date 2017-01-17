'Iron Tulip' Van Gaal to retire

Former Manchester United and Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has ended his coaching career following a family tragedy, Dutch media reported Tuesday.



"I had said (after leaving Manchester United) that I would stop but I changed that into a sabbatical, but now I believe that I will not return to coaching".



Asked if he did not have any remaining ambitions, van Gaal said: "No, actually not.



Then in those circumstances you have to try and stick to your vision and inspire the players of Manchester United".



He also managed Ajax Amsterdam, Barcelona and AZ Alkmaar.

