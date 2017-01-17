Zidane leans on squad to bounce back from rare defeat

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists he has no reason to panic and will once again use the depths of his squad against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey Wednesday looking to bounce back from a first defeat in 40 games.



Real did get the better of Sevilla in the Cup last 16 despite Zidane heavily rotating his side with Cristiano Ronaldo not even making the squad for both legs of a 6-3 aggregate win.



Barcelona aren't in action until Thursday when they travel to Real Sociedad hoping to end an eight-game winless run in San Sebastian, stretching back to 2007 .



However, after a difficult start to the year, Barca have begun to find their form in the past week in defeating Athletic Bilbao to reach the last eight before hammering Las Palmas 5-0 Saturday.

