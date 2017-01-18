China bids for Costa, Cavani collapse with clampdown

China's clampdown on big-spending football clubs has scuppered a bid by Tianjin to buy Diego Costa and a host of other Europe-based stars, its chairman said.



Tianjin had Chelsea striker Costa, Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani, Radamel Falcao at Monaco and Raul Jimenez at Benfica in their sights until the authorities imposed limits on foreign players and wages, Shu Yuhui told Tianjin Sports TV.



Shu said that the club had bid for both players.



Shu said that Paris Saint-Germain were ready to let Cavani leave in June.



Previously four non-Chinese players were allowed, provided one was from an Asian football confederation country.

...