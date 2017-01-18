Zidane leans on squad to bounce back from rare defeat

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists he has no reason to panic and will once again use the depths of his squad against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey Wednesday looking to bounce back from a first defeat in 40 games.



Real did get the better of Sevilla in the Cup last 16 despite Zidane heavily rotating his side with Cristiano Ronaldo not even making the squad for both legs of a 6-3 aggregate win.



Isco returns to Zidane's 19-man squad after missing the defeat at Sevilla through injury, but James Rodriguez, Pepe and Gareth Bale remain out.



Barcelona aren't in action until Thursday when they travel to Real Sociedad hoping to end an eight-game winless run in San Sebastian, stretching back to 2007 .

