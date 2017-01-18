‘Iron Tulip’ Van Gaal to retire

Firebrand manager Louis van Gaal has announced his retirement from professional football after more than three decades, citing "family reasons," a Dutch newspaper reported Tuesday.



The man nicknamed the "Iron Tulip" has received dozens of lucrative offers since his unceremonial axing from Manchester United last year, including a three-year contract in the East, most likely China, which would pay an estimated 50 million euros ($53.4 million) over three years, the paper said.



Flamboyant and outspoken, Van Gaal, 65, found himself in the midst of a family drama after the husband of one of his daughters unexpectedly passed away, De Telegraaf said.



Despite winning the FA Cup last year – United's first major silverware since the retirement of legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson – Van Gaal was given the boot in May.

