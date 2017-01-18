Egyptian football star placed on 'terror' list

Egypt has added Mohamed Aboutrika -- one of the most successful African footballers of his generation -- to its terror watch list on suspicions he financed the banned Muslim Brotherhood, his lawyer said Tuesday.



The Brotherhood was outlawed in 2013, months after the army overthrew Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, who hailed from the movement.



A court official said Tuesday that Aboutrika was one of more than 1,500 people, including Morsi and other Muslim Brotherhood members behind bars, who were added to the watch list last week.



Former Egypt international and Tottenham Hotspur striker Ahmed Hossam, "Mido", called on authorities to clarify if they had evidence Aboutrika was linked to terrorism.

