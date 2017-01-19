Aubameyang nets but Gabon held

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted for the second time in as many games but Africa Cup of Nations hosts Gabon were again held to a 1-1 draw by Burkina Faso in Libreville Wednesday.



Gabon had chances to win the game late on but this was the third 1-1 draw in as many matches in Group A.



The match was drifting toward the draw in the second half before Gabon rallied towards the end.



However, when Denis Bouanga met Aubameyang's knockdown with a first-time effort some eight yards from goal, Koffi made a superb block with his foot to divert the ball behind.

...