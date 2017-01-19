Egypt places football star Aboutrika on ‘terror’ list

Egypt has added Mohamed Aboutrika – one of the most successful African footballers of his generation – to its terror watch list on suspicions he financed the banned Muslim Brotherhood, his lawyer said Tuesday.



A court official said Tuesday that Aboutrika was one of more than 1,500 people, including Morsi and other Muslim Brotherhood members behind bars, who were added to the watch list last week.



According to an anti-terror law imposed in 2015 by President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, anyone on the country's terror list is subject to a travel ban, with their passport and assets liable to be frozen.



Former Egypt international and Tottenham Hotspur striker Ahmed Hossam, "Mido," called on authorities to clarify if they had evidence Aboutrika was linked to terrorism.

