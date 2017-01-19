FIFA’s Van Basten reveals radical vision

BERLIN: Time penalties instead of yellow cards, no off-side rule and more substitutions: Legendary ex-striker Marco van Basten, FIFA's technical director, has a radical vision of football's future.



Van Basten, who became FIFA's technical director last October, has a string of revolutionary suggestions, some of which he hopes could be in place for the expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026 – and some of which would be hugely controversial.



Van Basten also wants to introduce a "shootout" where a player has eight seconds to beat the goalkeeper – to replace extra time and traditional penalty kicks.



Former AC Milan, Ajax and Netherlands goal machine Van Basten is head of FIFA's technical areas, ranging from football technology innovation to refereeing.

