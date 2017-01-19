Drinkwater confident of Leicester's top half finish

Leicester City can still finish in the top half of this season's Premier League after a feeble start to their title defense, according to midfielder Danny Drinkwater.



Leicester have failed to build on last season's fairytale title triumph and, despite a fine Champions League campaign, the Foxes are languishing in 15th in the standings after 21 games, five points ahead of the bottom three.



Drinkwater, who was a surprise exclusion from England's Euro 2016 squad, admits that on his current form he will have a hard time convincing national team manager Gareth Southgate he deserves a call-up.

