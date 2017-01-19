Real must banish doubts after rediscovering defeat

Zinedine Zidane's side still lead the standings by two points with a game in hand on nearest challengers Sevilla and third-placed Barcelona, who are a further point behind, but are facing fresh doubts following the two losses.



Real conceded twice in the final 10 minutes to lose at Sevilla in their last league game and were undone twice in quick succession on the counterattack to lose 2-1 at home to Celta Wednesday, leaving their King's Cup hopes hanging by a thread.



Sevilla's title credentials have been talked up following the win over Real and they visit bottom side Osasuna Sunday in search of a fifth straight victory, although any complacency will be countered by memories of last month's loss at struggling Granada.

