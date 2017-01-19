Bayern look to tighten grip on fifth straight title

Bayern secured top spot going into the break in December with a 3-0 win over second-placed RB Leipzig, although Carlo Ancelotti's team have looked less dominant than in past seasons.



Promoted Leipzig, on 36 points, three behind Bayern, will be without suspended forward Emil Forsberg, who has scored five goals and set up another eight, when they take on fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt Saturday.



Eintracht have lost just once in their last 10 league matches to climb to 29 points, one behind Hertha Berlin, who travel to Bayer Leverkusen.



Borussia Dortmund take on Werder Bremen and need a win if they are to maintain any real title chances, with Thomas Tuchel's team having slipped to sixth, already 12 points off the top.

