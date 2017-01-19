Arsenal extend Mertesacker's contract as defender nears return

Arsenal have triggered an option to extend Per Mertesacker's contract despite the center back not playing a single game for the club so far this season due to a knee problem, manager Arsene Wenger said Thursday.



Defensive midfielder Francis Coquelin and full backs Hector Bellerin and Kieran Gibbs are all back training with the squad ahead of the Burnley game, although Theo Walcott is still out.



With striker Danny Welbeck also back in the team after a long-term injury, Wenger said he did not expect to seek reinforcements in January, and ruled out a move for unsettled West Ham United creative midfielder Dimitri Payet.

