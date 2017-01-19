Bilic vows not to sell Payet on the cheap

Manager Slaven Bilic kept his cards close to his chest but insisted West Ham United will not be pressured into selling unsettled midfielder Dimitri Payet for a cut-price fee.



Bilic went public about Payet's desire to leave West Ham last week, outlining how the French fan-favorite had gone on strike in an attempt leave the club.



Bilic dismissed media reports suggesting that Southampton defender Jose Fonte was having a medical at West Ham but suggested the club will soon be announcing a new arrival.



Michail Antonio has been in fine form this season, scoring eight times in 28 appearances, and Bilic is eager for the club to tie the winger down to a new contract.

