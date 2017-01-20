Utd football’s top moneymaker, ending Spanish dominance

Manchester United are a long way from winning the English Premier League again but are back on top of another table – as football's biggest moneymaker.



For the first time since 2005, Manchester United overtook Real Madrid in top spot in the football finance rankings compiled by accountancy firm Deloitte even as they sit sixth in the Premier League.



In 2015-16 when United won only the FA Cup and failed to qualify for the Champions League, the 20-time league champions generated 515.3 million pounds ($635.26 million).



Juventus head the list of four Italian teams, in 10th place on 224.5 million euros, followed by AS Roma (15th at 218.2 million euros), AC Milan (16th at 214.7 million euros) and Inter Milan (19th at 179.2 million euros).

