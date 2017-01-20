Money-man Carlos Tevez touches down in Shanghai

Tevez's arrival from Argentine club Boca Juniors comes two weeks after that of Brazilian star Oscar, who joined crosstown Shanghai rivals SIPG in a 60-million-euro ($63 million) deal from Chelsea that smashed the Asian transfer fee record.



Tevez, however, is arguably the top foreign player ever to join a Chinese side, perhaps rivaled only by former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba of the Ivory Coast, who played for Shenhua in 2012 .



But Tevez may be the last big-name import for some time.



The national team of China, the world's most populous country with 1.3 billion people, is ranked just 81st in the world, one notch below Saint Kitts and Nevis which has a of population 50,000 .



Teams also will be required to field at least two under-23 Chinese players to help develop young domestic footballers.

...