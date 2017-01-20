Hughes frustrated as Berahino negotiations stall

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is frustrated at the lack of progress in the club's pursuit of West Bromwich Albion forward Saido Berahino, saying negotiations had reached an impasse.



Berahino, who has featured five times for West Brom in all competitions this season and has not played since Sept. 10, has made no secret of his desire to leave the West Midlands club.



Ninth-placed Stoke host sixth-placed Manchester United in the Premier League Saturday.



Forward Bojan Krkic, who has not played much this season, is back in the squad after missing Stoke's 3-1 win over Sunderland last weekend, and Hughes denied that the Spaniard is seeking to leave the club.

