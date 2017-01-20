Bamford admits career has stalled over the last 18 months

Striker Patrick Bamford said he has not developed as much as he would have liked over the last 18 months but hopes his fortunes change following his transfer from Chelsea to relegation-threatened Middlesbrough this week.



The 23-year-old joined six different clubs on loan during his five years at Chelsea, most recently making six substitute appearances for Premier League Burnley this season.



Bamford spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Middlesbrough when they were in the second tier.



Bamford left Chelsea without making a senior appearance for the Premier League leaders and said his departure was a bitter-sweet moment.

