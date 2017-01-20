FIFA appoints CONMEBOL president to chair finance panel

FIFA has appointed the president of the corruption-ravaged South American governing body to chair its finance committee.



Alejandro Dominguez of Paraguay will lead the new eight-member panel, which includes two independent officials from outside soccer, FIFA said Friday.



The CONMEBOL president replaces another FIFA vice president, African soccer leader Issa Hayatou.



FIFA froze millions of dollars in funding to the Paraguay-based CONMEBOL during the ongoing American investigation, which does not implicate Dominguez.

...