Lyon sign Dutch winger Depay from Man Utd

Lyon completed the signing of Netherlands international Memphis Depay from Manchester United Friday for an undisclosed fee, the French club confirmed.



That would make Depay, capped 27 times at international level, Lyon's biggest signing since the club-record purchase of Yoann Gourcuff from Bordeaux for 22 million euros in 2010 .



Depay, who scored seven goals in 53 United appearances, becomes the second player to leave Old Trafford this month after France international midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin joined Everton.

