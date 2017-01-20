Mourinho tips Depay for possible Utd return

Depay has suffered an underwhelming 18 months in English football since former United manager Louis van Gaal paid PSV Eindhoven a reported £25 million ($30.7 million, 28.8 million euros) for him in June 2015 .



But United insisted on the option of buying the 22-year-old back from Lyon at a prearranged price, should the French club decide to sell him.



Mourinho blamed too many wingers in the United squad for Depay's lack of first team chances but claimed he was a model professional.



The United manager has also seen Morgan Scheiderlin leave the club in the current transfer window, with a permanent move to Everton.



However, the United manager has stood by his insistence that any player unhappy at his lack of first team opportunities would be allowed to leave the club in the final two weeks of the window, as long as the offer matched his valuation.

