Costa available for selection, Chelsea boss Conte says

Diego Costa is available for selection for Premier League leaders Chelsea's home match against Hull City after recovering from a back injury, manager Antonio Conte said Friday.



Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian are reported to have wanted to sign Costa while the club's top scorer this season was also said to have had a row with a member of the coaching staff.



However, Conte was guarded on whether Costa would start against struggling Hull at Stamford Bridge in what would be his 100th appearance since joining from Atletico Madrid.

...