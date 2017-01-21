Zidane seeks quick solution to Real Madrid collapse

Madrid hadn't lost in 40 matches stretching back nine months until conceding twice to lose 2-1 at Sevilla last weekend, and followed that up with a shock defeat by the same scoreline at home to Celta Vigo in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal Wednesday.



Barcelona stand just a point adrift of Sevilla in third and have bounced back into form themselves with three straight wins after a difficult start to the year, the latest of which came at Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey Thursday.



However, the star front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar are likely to all start once more.

...