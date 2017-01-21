Juve try to put turbulent week behind them

Serie A leaders Juventus will try to extend their run of home wins Sunday after a turbulent week which featured a defeat away to Fiorentina and a backlash over a new club emblem.



The Turin side have won their last 26 home league games in Serie A but fourth-placed visitors Lazio have the potential to put that record to the test Sunday.



Juve remain one point clear of Roma at the top of Serie A with a game in hand and still on course for a sixth successive title but recent events have hinted that their domestic stranglehold is being loosened.



Fiorentina, who are in eighth place, exposed numerous cracks in his much-vaunted but ageing BBC defense, of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

...