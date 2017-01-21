Another draw leaves holders Ivory Coast in peril

Neeskens Kebano handed the Congolese a 10th minute lead but Wilfried Bony equalized 16 minutes later. The Congolese quickly restored their lead through Junior Kabananga before Serey Die rescued the point for the champions in the 67th minute.



Bony then missed another chance when he failed to react quickly after Congolese goalkeeper Ley Matampi dropped the ball.



Serey Die fired a shot from outside the Congolese box that struck Marcel Tisserand and took a deflection to level the scores at 2-2 after 67 minutes.

...