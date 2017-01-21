Sigurdsson strike stuns Liverpool

Gylfi Sigurdsson's decisive goal boosted Swansea's hopes of Premier League survival as they inflicted Liverpool's first home defeat for almost a year with a 3-2 triumph at Anfield Saturday.



Fernando Llorente had scored twice in the first seven minutes of the second half for Swansea, but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino responded with a double of his own.



Olsson and Carroll combined down the left, and the former Tottenham man crossed for the Spain striker to climb between Lovren and Klavan, planting a downward header past Simon Mignolet.



Liverpool, however, pulled a goal back within three minutes.



Carroll charged into the penalty area after taking on Llorente's pass and, as Klavan slid in to challenge, the ball ran loose for Sigurdsson to steer beyond the exposed Mignolet.

...