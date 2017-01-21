Balotelli accuses Bastia fans of racial abuse

Angry Nice striker Mario Balotelli accused Bastia fans of racially abusing him throughout Friday's 1-1 Ligue 1 draw in Corsica.



The French league's disciplinary committee said it would look into the incidents at the Stade Armand-Cesari.



In April 2015, British anti-discrimination body Kick It Out claimed Balotelli, then playing for Liverpool, had received more than 4,000 racist messages via social media during the 2014-15 season.



The 26-year-old was himself banned for one match and fined £25,000 ($30,000, 29,000 euros) in December 2014 after being found guilty of breaching English Football Association rules by posting a controversial image of Super Mario on Instagram.

...