Allegri rounds on critics of table-topping Juventus

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, baffled by criticism of the league leaders, said that winning should never be considered routine and that a Serie A triumph should not be taken for granted.



Allegri's side, who have won 15 and lost four of their 19 Serie A matches, were heavily criticized for their performance in a 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina last Sunday.



Allegri, who has won two Serie A titles in as many seasons with Juventus and also led AC Milan to the scudetto in 2010/11, added: "I was criticized at AC Milan when we were at the top of the table, as I have been with Juventus.

