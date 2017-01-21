Brazil's tragic Chapecoense play first match since plane crash

Chapecoense, the Brazilian football club cruelly decimated by a plane crash, stride back on the field Saturday in a new line-up for their first match since the tragedy.



Intense public and media attention was greeting the friendly match against Palmeiras, to be played in the 20,000-place Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco decked out in the home side's green color.



Before the 4:30 pm (1830 GMT) kickoff, the three survivors of the crash that wiped out their teammates were to receive the Copa Sudamerica trophy posthumously awarded to the club.



Their plane went down on November 28 in mountains near Colombia's city of Medellin as the team were flying in to play Atletico Nacional. Of the 77 people on board, 71 lost their lives, including 19 players and 24 other club members.

...