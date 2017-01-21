Lay off misfiring Ronaldo, Zidane tells Real fans

Zinedine Zidane urged Real Madrid's notoriously demanding fans to lay off Cristiano Ronaldo as the Real coach faces up to a mounting injury crisis on top of a congested fixture list.



Ronaldo was whistled as his sluggish start to 2017 continued with a wasteful display in front of goal as Madrid edged past Malaga 2-1 on Saturday thanks to two goals from captain Sergio Ramos.



There was still no pleasing some fans at the Santiago Bernabeu and Zidane afterwards asked the most disgruntled to have patience with Ronaldo.



Ronaldo hit the post and was denied three times by Malaga goalkeeper Carlos Kameni as the Portuguese's run of scoring just once in open play in La Liga since November continued.

...