Juve beat Lazio as Allegri goes on attack

Serie A leaders Juventus brushed aside Lazio 2-0 Sunday after coach Massimiliano Allegri threw caution to the wind in response to criticism after last weekend's reverse at Fiorentina. Allegri, an often pragmatic coach, fielded an ultra-attacking lineup and it quickly paid off as his side stunned sleepy Lazio with early goals from Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain on the way to a 27th straight home league win.



Juve have 48 points.



Napoli have 44 after a 2-1 win at AC Milan Saturday while Lazio are fourth, a further four points back after 21 matches.



The win took Inter up to fifth on 39 points.

