Tears flow as Chapecoense return to action

Thousands of fans gathered under a blazing sun in southern Brazil Saturday as Chapecoense played their first match since most of their players were killed in an air crash in Colombia in November. The friendly against Palmeiras was the first game of the season for both sides, but it was much more about symbolism and emotion than sport for a club looking to bounce back from one of football's great tragedies.



Follman was one of only six people to survive the crash, which came as the Chapecoense squad approached Medellin to play Atletico Nacional in November's Copa Sudamericana final.



Amaral gave Chapecoense the lead just minutes into the second half with a glancing header.

