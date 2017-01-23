Monaco thrash Lorient to go clear at top

Gabriel Boschilia and Valere Germain both struck twice as a rampant Monaco routed Lorient 4-0 Sunday to climb two points clear of Nice at the top of Ligue 1 .



The Frenchman then grabbed his second on the hour as Leonardo Jardim's free-scoring side collected a fifth win in six games to claim the outright lead, following Nice's 1-1 draw at Bastia Friday.



Monaco face a busy run of games over the next month as they compete on four fronts at home and in Europe.



Boschilia made the most of a rare start by hooking home in the 24th minute after Lorient goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte failed to adequately deal with Radamel Falcao's looping header in the box.

