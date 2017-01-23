Five things we learned about the Bundesliga



Five things we learned from the seventeenth round of Bundesliga matches, the first after the winter break, with Robert Lewandowski rescuing Bayern and Frankfurt's Lukas Hradecky saw a lightning red:



Lewandowski's double rescued Bayern in Friday's 2-1 comeback win at Freiburg due to his ice-cold finishing in sub-zero temperatures.



Without his 14 goals and three assists this season, Bayern would be 10 league points worse off, seven behind second-placed RB Leipzig, and coach Carlo Ancelotti admits it was a below-par Bayern performance.



Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky says he would do the same thing again despite being sent off just 125 seconds into Saturday's 3-0 defeat at RB Leipzig for handling the ball outside the area.



Lebanon defender Youssef Mohammad was dismissed after 92 seconds into Cologne's opening game of the 2010-11 season in a 3-1 home defeat against for bringing down a player who was through on goal.

...