Costa back to fire Chelsea, Wenger sent off

Diego Costa returned for Chelsea with deadly effect Sunday, scoring in the 2-0 win over Hull City which increased their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points after Arsenal had earlier taken up the mantle as their nearest pursuers. The Gunners beat Burnley 2-1 at the Emirates where the real drama came in injury time when each side scored a penalty and Arsene Wenger clashed with the fourth official after being sent off for disputing the first spot-kick.



Manager Antonio Conte said before the game that he had been happy with Costa's mentality and he will have been even more pleased with the goal that put the Blues ahead in first-half injury time after good work on the right by Victor Moses.



Costa eventually left to a rousing reception late after Cahill settled matters by rising above the visiting defense to head home the second on 81 minutes.

...