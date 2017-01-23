Barcelona, Sevilla keep up pressure on Madrid

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were all on target as Barcelona shrugged off the loss of the injured Sergio Busquets to remain just two points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid with a 4-0 win at Eibar Sunday. Sevilla separate the giants of Spanish football in second, just a point behind Madrid, after twice coming from behind to edge a seven-goal thriller 4-3 at rock-bottom Osasuna.



However, Real Madrid also have a game in hand over their title rivals.



Atletico Madrid lost further ground on the top three as they needed a spectacular Antoine Griezmann equalizer 10 minutes from time to secure a 2-2 draw at Athletic Bilbao.



However, Atletico were punished for trying to sit on their lead when Inigo Lekue smashed home an equalizer three minutes before halftime.

...